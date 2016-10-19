Oct 19 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says on conference call that he sees no material change to medium to longterm growth outlook for business

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says current scholl problems "not structural or longterm headwinds"

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says expects moderate margin expansion in second half of year