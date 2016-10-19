UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says there has been some weakening of market environment in mature and developing markets
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says weakness in russia, brazil hurt by volume softness
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says if performance in q4 is same as in q3, company would not make full-year targets
* Reckitt benckiser cfo says higher commodity costs will soon become headwind
* Reckitt benckiser cfo says in general does not see long-lasting issues from price increases taken to offset currency
* Reckitt ceo declines to comment on specific impact of sterling weakness and pricing in uk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control