UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Nestle Sa
* Nestle ceo says uk team seeing at all possible actions to deal w/ currency devaluation
* Nestle ceo says produces over 90 percent of uk products in uk, says kitkat to stay "an enjoyable great break" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources