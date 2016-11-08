UPDATE 2-Unilever ends 2016 with sales growth below estimates on India, Brazil
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
Imperial Brands Plc
* Imperial brands cfo says 2017 earnings growth around 4 percent, versus medium-term target of 4-8 percent
* Imperial brands ceo says tobacco industry consolidation is "not impossible but very difficult"
* Imperial brands ceo says aims to reduce brand portfolio to about 125 brands, down from 184 now
* Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term