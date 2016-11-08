UPDATE 2-Unilever ends 2016 with sales growth below estimates on India, Brazil
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
Imperial Brands Plc
* Imperial brands shares down 2.7 percent after results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term