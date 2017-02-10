Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says issues around korea and scholl will persist in first half of 2017

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says had looked at mead johnson as possible acquisition for some years

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says no discussion around job losses at moment from mead johnson acquisition

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says no plans to sell any enfamil brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)