* Iraq Oil Min Sees Fair Price For Oil At $70
* Iraq oil minister: sees oil exports 3.6 million bpd in
2016
* Iraq oil min says no one proposing individual OPEC quotas
* Saudi oil min Naimi: expects an easy meeting
* Iraq oil min sees average Iraqi 2016 output at 4.5 million
bpd
* Iraq oilmin says Iran has the right to raise output
* Iran oil min: does not expect OPEC to do anything
* Saudi oil min Naimi: everybody is welcome to go into
market
* Saudi oil min Naimi: we are willing to cooperate with
anyone who helps balance market
* Iraq oil min says hopes for a deal that would help prices
rise in 2016
* Saudi oil min Naimi: we have responsibility to maintain
12.5 million bpd production capacity
* Saudi oil min Naimi: report of Saudi cut proposal is
baseless
* Saudi oil min Naimi: demand can absorb iran production
increase next year
