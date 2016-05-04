May 4 (Reuters) -

* Shell cfo says looking at investments in offshore wind projects around the world

* Shell cfo says expect $3 billion from downstream asset sales this year

* Shell cfo henry says will review scrip and buyback commitments once gearing falls to 20 percent

* Shell cfo says alberta fire led to one oil sands mine closure, another in process of being closed

* Shell cfo says expects to make one to two big final investment decisions in coming 12 months (London Equities Newsroom)