Deutsche Boerse says prosecutors investigate CEO's share purchase
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by its chief executive on Dec. 14, 2015.
June 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Shell ceo says sees $10 billion more value in bg acquisition than price paid for company Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
ATHENS, Feb 1 London-based gaming services provider Betgenius will supply Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth biggest betting firm, with a new sportsbook platform, OPAP said on Wednesday.