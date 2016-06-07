Discovery reaches deal with Sky, ending blackout threat
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit said on Tuesday it had reached a multi-year deal with Sky Plc to ensure its channels will still be broadcast on Sky's Platform.
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Shell CFO says aims to spend $2.5 bln per year on exploration in 2016-2018
* Shell CFO says expects low $40s oil price in 2016, $50 in 2017, mid-$60s in 2018 Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
