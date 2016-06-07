Deutsche Boerse says prosecutors investigate CEO's share purchase
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by its chief executive on Dec. 14, 2015.
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Shell CEO says if oil prices remain below $50/bl can cut capex below $25 billion/year
* Shell CEO says thinks LNG market will remain oversupplied until early 2020s
* Shell CEO says not considering leaving Nigeria; reaffirms lng, deepwater positions in country Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by its chief executive on Dec. 14, 2015.
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ATHENS, Feb 1 London-based gaming services provider Betgenius will supply Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth biggest betting firm, with a new sportsbook platform, OPAP said on Wednesday.