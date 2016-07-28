July 28 (Reuters) -

* Shell ceo says sees global refining to remain long

* Shell cfo says concerned about potential loss of british influence on financial market legislation after brexit

* Shell cfo says company in discussions on 17 asset disposals as part of $30 billion divestment programme

* Shell ceo says had issues with helicopter transport to north sea platforms where wood group workers were on strike

* Shell cfo says sees earnings impact of a few hundred million dollars per year from dutch government decision to cut groningen gas field output (London Equities Newsroom)