BRIEF-Komax Holding expands its presence in Asia
* Komax is strengthening its position in growing market in Asia with takeover of assets of Practical Solution Pte Ltd, Singapore, and also practical solution trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, china
July 28 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Shell ceo says seen significant increase in gasoline and diesel sales in china, india Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.