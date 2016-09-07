UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Sept 7 Shell CEO Van Beurden speech at Barclays CEO energy power conference in New York:
* Says company's average break-even price in pre-FID projects now at $45/bl
* Says undertaking strategic review of Argentina downstream assets as part of $30 billion divestment programme Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso)
LONDON, Jan 27 Royal Dutch Shell is nearing the sale of a large part of its North Sea oil and gas assets for $3 billion to a private equity-backed firm, several banking sources said.