Nov 1 Bp Plc

* Bp cfo gilvary says expects modest improvement in refining margins next year

* Bp cfo gilvary says will probably hit $7 billion cost saving target against 2014 earlier than end 2017

* Bp cfo gilvary says once financials back in balance in 2017 company will consider share buybacks

* Bp cfo gilvary says assets for disposals include midstream, property

* Bp cfo gilvary says potentially completing 5 final investment decisions this year, fids will ramp up next year

* Bp cfo gilvary says rig cancellations costs in q3 were "north of" $150 million Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)