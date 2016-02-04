Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
Feb 4 AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot tells reporters:
* Will only do additional acquisitions if immediately accretive
* MYSTIC lung cancer combination study moving extremely rapidly
* Combination therapy central to everything we do in immuno-oncology
* We always strive to beat our financial guidance (Reporting by UK bureau)
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).