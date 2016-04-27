Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 27 GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Andrew Witty told reporters:
* Ceo says expects naming of new ceo towards end of this year
* Ceo says making more rapid progress on consumer margins than initially planned
* Ceo says price for ada scid gene therapy will be significantly less expensive than for other such therapies
* Ceo says expects to grow respiratory business this year, driven by new products
* Ceo says earliest window for u.s. generic advair competition q2 2017
* Ceo says sees m&a as tactical opportunity but not central to strategy
* Ceo says brexit concerns not affecting staff recruitment
* Ceo says u.s. drug pricing pressure won't ease after election Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg