July 27 GlaxoSmithKline CEO told
reporters:
* Ceo says board looking at internal and external candidates
to be new ceo, decision around end year
* Ceo says sees reopening of conversations on drug pricing
in europe and u.s. in 2017
* Ceo says sees evolution on drug pricing, changes to more
outcomes-based models likely in 2018 and 2019
* Ceo says fundamental competitiveness of uk remains exactly
the same as before brexit vote
* Ceo says q2 tends to be weaker quarter for consumer
business, still expects margin to get to 20 percent mid term
* Ceo says expectation is that EMA will move from london,
"somewhat concerned" that may bring disruption
* Ceo says risk of scientific brain drain post-brexit is
"question-mark we should all be concerned about"
