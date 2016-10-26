Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline CEO Andrew Witty told reporters:

* CEO says change in sterling has not impacted pricing in UK, given large UK manufacturing base

* CEO says U.S. net prices minus 2 percent year to date

* CEO says sees continued pressure on U.S. pricing in long term

* CEO says new respiratory products performing extremely strongly

* CEO says seeing deceleration of parallel trade in medicines into UK, too early to call on parallel exports Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)