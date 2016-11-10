Nov 10 Astrazeneca executives comment to reporters after Q3 results:

* R&D executive says overall survival data from Mystic lung cancer trial expected in 2018, PFS data seen first half 2017

* CEO says U.S. price pressure won't go away with Trump presidency

* CEO says hopes any replacement to Obamacare will promote innovation in medicine

* CEO says confident of resuming enrolment in head and neck cancer drug trials after pause due to bleeding cases

* CFO says Saudi Arabia healthcare cuts hurt Symbicort in Q3 because company no.1 in respiratory medicine in country

* CEO says expects return to growth in second half of 2017, no drug patent expiries 2018-24