BRIEF-Banco Santander says is not considering acquisitions in U.S. market
* Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin says not considering any acquisitions in the U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesús Aguado)
Nov 10 Astrazeneca executives comment to reporters after Q3 results:
* R&D executive says overall survival data from Mystic lung cancer trial expected in 2018, PFS data seen first half 2017
* CEO says U.S. price pressure won't go away with Trump presidency
* CEO says hopes any replacement to Obamacare will promote innovation in medicine
* CEO says confident of resuming enrolment in head and neck cancer drug trials after pause due to bleeding cases
* CFO says Saudi Arabia healthcare cuts hurt Symbicort in Q3 because company no.1 in respiratory medicine in country
* CEO says expects return to growth in second half of 2017, no drug patent expiries 2018-24 Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
* Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin says not considering any acquisitions in the U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesús Aguado)
Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin:
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.