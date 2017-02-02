Feb 2 Astrazeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told
reporters after Q4 results:
* Believes in strong science-led FDA
* FDA has already taken steps to accelerate approvals,
especially in cancer
* Limit to how fast FDA can go, in response to Trump
comments on faster approvals
* U.S. price pressures will continue
* Primary care drugs a particular focus for U.S. pricing
pressure
* Will adjust to U.S. price pressures as have done for long
time in Europe
* MYSTIC study "not binary
* "Very unlikely" that neither mono or combination work in
MYSTIC
* CAn look at bristol filing decision on chemo-I/O combo as
positive or negative for AZ
* Believes UK government is very committed to creating
strong life sciences industry post-Brexit
* Logical to assume UK will have to have its own drugs
regulator post-brexit but may have reciprocal approval agreement
with EMA
