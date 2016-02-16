Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano tells journalists in London:
* talks with Italian state lender CDP over fibre network firm Metroweb ongoing
* talks over Metroweb deal depend on certain conditions, "no need to be stubborn" if conditions are not right Further company coverage: (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order