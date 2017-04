March 1 Barclays

* CEO Staley says "we are very comfortable with our capital position"

* CEO Staley says would be very pleased to hold on to minority stake in Barclays Africa

* CEO Staley says within our best interests to stay within the EU

* CFO says "we're planning for all eventual outcomes" regarding Brexit

* Barclays CEO Staley says "will take our time" to find replacement for investment bank chief Tom King