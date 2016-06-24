BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 Hsbc
* Chairman Douglas Flint says "we are today entering a new era for Britain and British business"
* HSBC chairman says as one of the largest, most stable, liquid and prudent financial institutions in the world, the bank is well placed to support our customers and the markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.