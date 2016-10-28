BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
Oct 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Q3 loss attributable to shareholders 469 million stg
* Q3 litigation and conduct costs 425 million stg
* Q3 restructuring costs 469 million stg
* Q3 adjusted income 3.49 billion stg
* Cet1 ratio 15 percent
* Q3 impairments 144 million stg
* Takes 300 million stg deferred tax asset writeoff
* Will miss end-2017 deadline to divest williams & glyn
* Q3 net mortgage lending up 3 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* State Bank Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results