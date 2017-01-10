LONDON Jan 10 Oil exports from Iraq's southern
ports in the first nine days of January have held steady at
December's record high, according to loading data and an
industry source, despite the start of an OPEC agreement to cut
production.
Shipments so far this month have averaged above 3.50 million
barrels per day (bpd), according to the loading data tracked by
Reuters and by the industry source.
In all of December, Iraq's southern exports reached a record
high of 3.51 million bpd, Iraq's oil ministry said on Monday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
started implementing an agreement to cut production on Jan. 1.
Iraq has said it will cut production by 200,000 bpd as part of
the deal.
However, Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said
December's high export rate would not affect Iraq's decision to
lower its production in January.
