Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Fixed price of 100 euros/share in IPO

* Capital increase between 21-39 mln euros

* Could be raised to maximum of 44.9 mln euros

* Closing of the fixed price offering and of the global placement scheduled 14 December 2016

* NextStage is investment company specialising in long-term investments in mid-sized companies