LISBON, Sept 16 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Power market regulator plans to raise electricity price by 30 percent in 2012 (Diario Economico)

* New salary cuts for civil servants at public administration institutions that government plans to close as part of austerity drive (Diario de Noticias)

* Planned capital increase at oil company Galp's (GALP.LS) Brazilian unit likely delayed from end-September to year-end as many bidders made process complex (Diario Economico)

* Public companies had a loss of 900 million euros last year after just 7 million euros loss in 2009 (Publico)

* Foreign mininster plans to shut a number of Portuguese embassies and consulates (Sol)