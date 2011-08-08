Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
For German corporate events diary double-click on [WEU/EQUITY]
UPCOMING ECONOMIC INDICATORS GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR DATE F'CAST 09Aug 0600/0800 DE Trd bal,euros Jun 13.0b 12.8b 09Aug 0600/0800 DE Exports m/m Jun -1.8% 4.3% 09Aug 0600/0800 DE Imports m/m Jun -0.3% 3.7% 10Aug 0600/0800 DE CPI final mm Jul 0.4% 0.4% 10Aug 0600/0800 DE CPI final yy Jul 2.4% 2.4% 10Aug 0600/0800 DE HICP final mm Jul 0.5% 0.5% 10Aug 0600/0800 DE HICP final yy Jul 2.6% 2.6% 11Aug 0600/0800 DE Wholesale prc idx mm Jul -0.2% -0.6% 11Aug 0600/0800 DE Wholesale prc idx yy Jul 8.6% 8.5% 16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh q Q2 0.5% 1.5% 16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh y Q2 3.3% 5.2% 19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI mm Jul % 0.1% 19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI yy Jul % 5.6% 23Aug 0728/0928 DE MFG Flash PMI Aug 52.0 23Aug 0728/0928 DE ServFlash PMI Aug 52.9 23Aug 0728/0928 DE CompFlash PMI Aug 52.2 23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW index Aug -15.1 23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW current cnd Aug 90.6 24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo bus. climate Aug 112.9 24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo current cnd Aug 121.4 24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo expect Aug 105.0 25Aug 0600/0800 DE GfK index Sep 5.4 25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc mm Jul % -0.6% 25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc yy Jul % 6.5% 29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre mm Aug % % 29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre yy Aug % % 29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim mm Aug % % 29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim yy Aug % % 29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls m rl Jul % 6.3% 29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls y rl Jul % -1.0% 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp chng sa Aug k -11k 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't nsa Aug m 2.9m 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp rate sa Aug % 7.0% 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't sa Aug m 2.957m 01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl q Q2 % % 01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl y Q2 % % 01Sep 0753/0953 DE Mfg PMI Aug THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FRANKFURT- ECB publishes monthly bulletin (0800 GMT)- SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 BERLIN- Commemoration ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin wall, speech by German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected- GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event ------------------------------------------------------------- 17/08 FRANKFURT Auction of Around 7.0 billion Euro,
Federal Treasury note ("Schatz") due
September 13, 2013. GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 LINDAU, Germany- 4th Meeting in Economic Sciences (to Aug. 27). About 450 young economists from various countries will meet the Economics Laureates. Link:here GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event ------------------------------------------------------------- 24/08 FRANKFURT Auction of Around 6.0 billion Euro,
Federal bond ("Bund") due September 4,
2021. GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 HAMBURG, Germany- 26th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (26th EU PVSEC) (to Sept. 9).-
--Berlin Newsroom +49 30 2888-5000
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.