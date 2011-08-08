(Adds EU reaction)

* Russia imposed ban on June 2 due to E. coli outbreak

* EU had said ban was not scientifically justified

MOSCOW, Aug 8 Russia will lift its ban on raw vegetables from all European Union countries starting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the head of the country's consumer watchdog said on Monday.

Russia banned imports of raw vegetables from the European Union on June 2 due to a deadly E. coli outbreak. Moscow later agreed to drop the ban provided it received safety guarantees and has since allowed imports from some EU nations.

The EU, which exported about 600 million euros ($850 million) worth of vegetables to Russia last year, had said the blanket ban was not scientifically justified.

"I took a decision to lift from Tuesday, Aug. 9, all the restrictions on imports of vegetables from the European Union," Interfax news agency quoted consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko as saying.

"On top of that a special regime which required an issuance of special certificates for each shipment of vegetables is also being lifted," Onishchenko was quoted as saying.

The blanket ban strained Russia's relationship with the EU, its biggest trading partner, at a time when Moscow is seeking to complete its negotiations to join the World Trade Organisation

(WTO).

The EU's health and consumer affairs chief John Dalli welcomed the decision to lift the ban.

"It is of course welcome that this development represents the successful outcome of intense efforts to sort out this trade issue that emerged as a result of the E. coli outbreak," Dalli said in a statement.

