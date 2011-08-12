For German corporate events diary double-click on [WEU/EQUITY]

All times in GMT UPCOMING ECONOMIC INDICATORS GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR DATE F'CAST 16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh q Q2 0.5% 1.5% 16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh y Q2 3.2% 5.2% 19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI mm Jul 0.1% 0.1% 19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI yy Jul 5.3% 5.6% 23Aug 0728/0928 DE MFG Flash PMI Aug 52.0 23Aug 0728/0928 DE ServFlash PMI Aug 52.9 23Aug 0728/0928 DE CompFlash PMI Aug 52.2 23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW index Aug -27.0 -15.1 23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW current cnd Aug 86.5 90.6 24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo bus. climate Aug 109.6 112.9 24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo current cnd Aug 121.4 24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo expect Aug 105.0 25Aug 0600/0800 DE GfK index Sep 5.4 25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc mm Jul -0.3% -0.6% 25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc yy Jul 6.4% 6.5% 29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre mm Aug % 0.5% 29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre yy Aug % 2.6% 29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim mm Aug % 0.4% 29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim yy Aug % 2.4% 29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls m rl Jul % 6.3% 29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls y rl Jul % -1.0% 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp chng sa Aug k -11k 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't nsa Aug m 2.9m 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp rate sa Aug % 7.0% 31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't sa Aug m 2.957m 01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl q Q2 % % 01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl y Q2 % % 01Sep 0753/0953 DE Mfg PMI Aug 05Sep 0753/0953 DE Mark svcs PMI Aug 05Sep 0830/1030 EZ Sentix Index Sep -13.5 06Sep 1000/1200 DE Ind ords mm Jul % 1.8% 07Sep 1000/1200 DE Totl Ind P mm Jul % -1.1% 08Sep 0600/0800 DE Trd bal,euros Jul b 11.5b 08Sep 0600/0800 DE Exports m/m Jul % -1.2% 08Sep 0600/0800 DE Imports m/m Jul % 0.3% 09Sep 0600/0800 DE CPI final mm Aug % % 09Sep 0600/0800 DE CPI final yy Aug % % 09Sep 0600/0800 DE HICP final mm Aug % % 09Sep 0600/0800 DE HICP final yy Aug % %

--------------------------------------------------------------- GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 BERLIN- German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a commemoration ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the building of the Berlin wall, speech by German president Christian Wulff (1000 GMT- TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 PARIS- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet to discuss euro zone governance and other international issues. - GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event ---------------------------------------------------------------- 17/08 FRANKFURT Auction of Around 7.0 billion Euro,

Federal Treasury note ("Schatz") due

September 13, 2013. GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 LINDAU, Germany- 4th Meeting in Economic Sciences (to Aug. 27). About 450 young economists from various countries will meet the Economics Laureates. Link:here GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event ---------------------------------------------------------------- 24/08 FRANKFURT Auction of Around 6.0 billion Euro,

Federal bond ("Bund") due September 4,

2021. GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 HAMBURG, Germany- 26th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (26th EU PVSEC) (to Sept. 9).- WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 MUNICH, Germany - Metal Bulletin's 10th International Stainless & Special Steel Summit (to Sept. 9). Link: here al-Stainless-Special-Steel-Summit.html?LS=232951654-211DFGIE1ABA - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 FRANKFURT- ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest rate announcement at 1145 GMT. News conference follows at 1230 GMT.-

