All times in GMT
UPCOMING ECONOMIC INDICATORS
GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR
DATE F'CAST
16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh q Q2 0.5% 1.5%
16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh y Q2 3.2% 5.2%
19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI mm Jul 0.1% 0.1%
19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI yy Jul 5.3% 5.6%
23Aug 0728/0928 DE MFG Flash PMI Aug 52.0
23Aug 0728/0928 DE ServFlash PMI Aug 52.9
23Aug 0728/0928 DE CompFlash PMI Aug 52.2
23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW index Aug -27.0 -15.1
23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW current cnd Aug 86.5 90.6
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo bus. climate Aug 109.6 112.9
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo current cnd Aug 121.4
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo expect Aug 105.0
25Aug 0600/0800 DE GfK index Sep 5.4
25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc mm Jul -0.3% -0.6%
25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc yy Jul 6.4% 6.5%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre mm Aug % 0.5%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre yy Aug % 2.6%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim mm Aug % 0.4%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim yy Aug % 2.4%
29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls m rl Jul % 6.3%
29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls y rl Jul % -1.0%
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp chng sa Aug k -11k
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't nsa Aug m 2.9m
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp rate sa Aug % 7.0%
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't sa Aug m 2.957m
01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl q Q2 % %
01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl y Q2 % %
01Sep 0753/0953 DE Mfg PMI Aug
05Sep 0753/0953 DE Mark svcs PMI Aug
05Sep 0830/1030 EZ Sentix Index Sep -13.5
06Sep 1000/1200 DE Ind ords mm Jul % 1.8%
07Sep 1000/1200 DE Totl Ind P mm Jul % -1.1%
08Sep 0600/0800 DE Trd bal,euros Jul b 11.5b
08Sep 0600/0800 DE Exports m/m Jul % -1.2%
08Sep 0600/0800 DE Imports m/m Jul % 0.3%
09Sep 0600/0800 DE CPI final mm Aug % %
09Sep 0600/0800 DE CPI final yy Aug % %
09Sep 0600/0800 DE HICP final mm Aug % %
09Sep 0600/0800 DE HICP final yy Aug % %
GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
PARIS- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy will meet to discuss euro zone governance and
other international issues.
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
17/08 FRANKFURT Auction of Around 7.0 billion Euro,
Federal Treasury note ("Schatz") due
September 13, 2013.
GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
LINDAU, Germany- 4th Meeting in Economic Sciences (to Aug. 27).
About 450 young economists from various countries will meet the
Economics Laureates.
Link:here
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
24/08 FRANKFURT Auction of Around 6.0 billion Euro,
Federal bond ("Bund") due September 4,
2021.
GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
HAMBURG, Germany- 26th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy
Conference and Exhibition (26th EU PVSEC) (to Sept. 9).-
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
MUNICH, Germany - Metal Bulletin's 10th International Stainless
& Special Steel Summit (to Sept. 9). Link:
here
al-Stainless-Special-Steel-Summit.html?LS=232951654-211DFGIE1ABA
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
FRANKFURT- ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement at 1145 GMT. News conference follows at 1230
GMT.-
--Berlin Newsroom +49 30 2888-5000