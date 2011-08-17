(Recasts, adds details, updates shares, analyst and trader comments)

By Josie Cox

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 Hochtief (HOTG.DE) beat forecasts for quarterly earnings as its Concessions business, parts of which are up for sale, was boosted by a German motorway project and a contract to build two schools in Britain.

Germany's largest builder, majority owned by Spain's ACS (ACS.MC), also confirmed on Wednesday its full-year outlook for 2011-2013, and said it expected troubled Australian unit Leighton LEI.AX to perform strongly again soon.

"We view this as a solid set of results, outside of the known issues at Leighton," Goldman Sachs analyst Will Morgan wrote in a note.

"Order books remain solid; the key is if execution can improve under the influence of ACS and new management."

Hochtief's PPP Solutions (public-private partnerships) business, received a contract to expand a 58-kilometer (36-mile) section of motorway between the German cities of Ulm and Augsburg, with an investment volume of around 410 million euros

($590 million).

A consortium including Hochtief PPP Solutions was also awarded a contract to design, finance, build, and operate two schools in Halton Borough, near Manchester, UK.

The Concessions business, which comprises airports as well as the construction of roads, schools and hospitals, generated only a fraction of Hochtief's quarterly revenues but all of its pretax profit.

Hochtief aims to sell the airports operations of the unit and said on Wednesday it expected the deal to be completed by year-end.

"We are very satisfied with the course of the process so far," Chief Executive Frank Stieler said in a statement, declining to comment further on the bids.

The group withdrew a comment by Stieler in the press statement, in which he said the bids were "significantly higher than the figures launched on tactical grounds in the media".

HNA Group, parent of Chinese airline Hainan Airlines Co (600221.SS), has said it is bidding, while sources have said Vinci (SGEF.PA) and Fraport (FRAG.DE) have also put in offers, with the bids seen at over 1 billion euros. [ID:nL3E7J929R]

Markus Huber, head of German sales and trading at ETX Capital, warned that the sector would still likely face headwinds from the wider economy.

"It can clearly be said that this sector will certainly not be immune to slowing growth," Huber said.

A STABLE TREND

Hochtief posted second-quarter earnings before tax of 10.2 million euros, better than the average forecast for a pretax loss of 7.46 million euros in a poll of eight banks and brokerages. [ID:nLDE7790XU]

CEO Stieler said he was "not satisfied" with the quarterly consolidated net loss, which widened to 155.6 million euros from a net profit of 88.1 million euros a year earlier, mainly due to the group's Asia-Pacific operations.

Group orders declined in the second quarter compared with the year-earlier period on weak business in Australia and the United States and negative exchange rate effects.

The global construction sector has had a sluggish recovery from the financial crisis, and civil spending cuts and austerity measures, especially across parts of Europe and the United States, have held the industry back.

Also on Wednesday, European building groups Balfour Beatty Plc (BALF.L) and Wienerberger AG (WBSV.VI) issued downbeat statements on the struggling U.S. construction market, as slowing economic growth in Europe threatened to hinder recovery. [ID:nL5E7JH0UH]

Data from StarMine shows Hochtief trades at 11.3 times 12-month forward earnings, above German rival Bilfinger Berger (GBFG.DE), which trades at a multiple of 11.1 but at a discount to Austrian peer Strabag (STRV.VI), which trades at 11.9 times.

By 1233 GMT, shares in Hochtief were trading 1.9 percent higher, outpacing Frankfurt's 0.7 percent weaker mid-cap index .MDAXI and the STOXX Europe 600 construction and materials index .SXOP which was little changed.

($1 = 0.695 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Will Waterman)

