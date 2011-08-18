Financial Times

COURT SET TO BACK DEAL ON LEHMAN PORTFOLIO

A U.S. bankruptcy court on Wednesday approved a deal to securitise loans from a $5.3 billion portfolio made by the former investment bank Lehman Brothers LEHMQ.PK, in a sign both of the quiet revival and the changed nature of the market for complex financial products.

FORMER ENRC HEAD SET FOR BOARD ROLE AS CHARGES ARE DROPPED

A criminal case involving the three billionaire shareholders behind Eurasian Natural Resources Corp ENRC.L has been settled, removing an obstacle for one of them to become a board member and chairman at the Kazakh miner.

JOBS DATA DARKEN ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

The outlook for Britain's economy darkened on Wednesday as data showed a much weaker than expected labour market and the Bank of England's monetary policy committee signalled increasing concern about the recovery.

IIF CALLS FOR SHIFT IN DIRECTION OF DISJOINTED REFORM

Planned global regulatory overhauls for the insurance and banking industries threaten to make insurers riskier and exacerbate the constrained availability of lending to the economy, a body representing the world's biggest financial groups has warned.

ELISABETH MURDOCH MADE $214 MILLION ON SHINE SALE

Elisabeth Murdoch, daughter of News Corp ( NWSA.O ) chief executive Rupert Murdoch, received $214 million from his group's purchase of Shine, her television company.

QUESTIONS RAISED ON BANK OF MOSCOW BAILOUT

The $14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow MMBM.MM was a vastly inflated move aimed at tightening the grip of VTB ( VTBR.MM ), the Russian state bank, over Moscow assets, according to people close to Andrei Borodin, the former president of the collapsed lender.

OBAMA DRAWS UP PROPOSALS FOR JOB CREATION

The White House will next month lay out detailed plans on job creation and deficit reduction in an attempt to press Republicans in Congress into accepting fresh support for the sluggish U.S. economy.