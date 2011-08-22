(For more Reuters Dealtalks, please double click on [DEALTALK/])

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 Many have sniffed but all have sneezed at Lloyds Banking Group's (LLOY.L) German life insurance unit, Heidelberger Leben, and the British bank might have to cut its price expectations, sources familiar with the situation said.

Bidders might be interested in parts of the business, but no single bidder is expected to step forward to buy the unit as a whole, investment bankers familiar with the sale process said.

"It's not an unattractive asset, but the market for closed insurance portfolios is small, and Lloyds appears unwilling to accept too much of a discount," one London-based investment banker said.

Reuters reported from sources in May that Heidelberger Leben, which specialises in unit-linked life insurance, had been put up for sale, with an embedded value touted at 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion). [ID:nLDE74P1CN]

Heidelberger Leben's sales force and distribution agreements could tempt strategic buyers, while its standing insurance portfolios could draw interest from takeover and run-off specialists along the lines of Britain's Resolution RSL.L or Swiss Re RUKN.VX unit Admin Re.

However, a consortium covering both sets of diverse interests was unlikely to coalesce, complicating Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) job in finding a buyer, the sources said.

"If Deutsche Bank, which is so well connected, can't manage to sell Heidelberger Leben, then that speaks for itself," said a Frankfurt-based investment banker.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment and would not confirm it had been mandated by Lloyds to sell the unit.

"It is too small to be of interest to an Allianz (ALVG.DE) or an Ergo (MUVGn.DE), but every German insurer ranked from No. 3 to No. 15 has taken a look at it, and up to now, no one has gone for it," the investment banker said.

Germany's third-biggest insurance group Talanx said on Monday it had no interest in Heidelberger Leben, adding that the group's strategic priority was growth in foreign markets.

A senior manager at another large German insurance player said his company had looked at Heidelberger Leben but decided to pass, declining to comment on the reasons for the decision.

Heidelberger Leben ranks as one of Germany's smaller insurers, with about 300,000 customers and gross premiums of nearly 700 million euros in 2010. New business premiums amounted to 63 million euros last year.

A strategic buyer, such as another insurance company, would be expected to pay the full value of the asset, whereas private equity buyers tend to seek a deep discount, typically paying between 50 percent and 80 percent of embedded value, depending on the target's profitability and other factors.

Private equity or run-off buyers eyeing closed books of insurance business -- a standard activity in Britain or the United States -- might face regulatory hurdles in Germany, where financial watchdog Bafin would take a dim view of any transaction that could put individual policy holders at a disadvantage, industry observers warned.

All of which puts pressure on Lloyds to trim its expectations.

"If the asking price stays too high for too long, then the asset becomes like sour beer. No one wants to drink it," the Frankfurt-based investment banker said.

Lloyds Banking Group declined to comment.

($1=.7099 Euro)

(Additional reporting by Myles Neligan in London; Editing by Will Waterman)

