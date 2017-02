TUNIS Aug 23 Libya's rebel National Transitional Council will seek international funds to help the North African state recover from a six-month war that has paralysed the economy, the NTC's prime minister, Mahmoud Jibril, said on Tuesday.

Members of the NTC will meet with representatives from the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar at a summit on Wednesday in Doha to discuss the issue, he said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Maria Golovnina)