WASHINGTON, Sept 8 EADS EAD.PA said on Thursday that it did not plan to use its entire $16 billion cash pile for acquisitions after an executive said there was no constraint on how much of the war chest could be used for its U.S. expansion.

"$16 billion is indeed the company's net liquidity. However, we have never given a magic number for M&A," EADS North America spokesman Guy Hicks said in an emailed statement.

"The outstanding net liquidity is not planned to be used exclusively for acquisitions, but also is available for other purposes that could include organic growth, programs, investments, dividends, pension plan support and other potential applications."

EADS North America Chief Executive Sean O'Keefe said on Wednesday that the liquidity available for acquisitions was "some number between zero and $16 billion" and there were no corporate constraints on how much of this could be put in M&A.

O'Keefe was speaking at the Reuters Aerospace & Defense Summit in Washington [ID:nLDE7860Q9].

EADS has stated in the past that around $2 billion of its cash surplus could be used to help achieve a greater foothold in the United States.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

