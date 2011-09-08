WASHINGTON, Sept 8 EADS EAD.PA said on
Thursday that it did not plan to use its entire $16 billion
cash pile for acquisitions after an executive said there was no
constraint on how much of the war chest could be used for its
U.S. expansion.
"$16 billion is indeed the company's net liquidity.
However, we have never given a magic number for M&A," EADS
North America spokesman Guy Hicks said in an emailed
statement.
"The outstanding net liquidity is not planned to be used
exclusively for acquisitions, but also is available for other
purposes that could include organic growth, programs,
investments, dividends, pension plan support and other
potential applications."
EADS North America Chief Executive Sean O'Keefe said on
Wednesday that the liquidity available for acquisitions was
"some number between zero and $16 billion" and there were no
corporate constraints on how much of this could be put in M&A.
O'Keefe was speaking at the Reuters Aerospace & Defense
Summit in Washington [ID:nLDE7860Q9].
EADS has stated in the past that around $2 billion of its
cash surplus could be used to help achieve a greater foothold
in the United States.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
((+331 4949 5452; paris.equities@reuters.com))
Keywords: AERO ARMS SUMMIT/EADS
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.