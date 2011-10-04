MADRID Oct 4 Indebted Spanish media group Prisa (PRS.MC) could receive a capital injection of 150 million euros

($201 million) from the founding Polanco family through converting warrants to shares.

Prisa shares rose 7.5 percent on the announcement to 0.865 euros by 0828 GMT, when the Madrid market's IBEX 35 .IBEX index was down 2.5 percent.

"This is an important step in the process of refinancing the group," said a spokeswoman for Prisa, adding it showed the confidence the Polanco family had in the company's future.

"The talks with banks about refinancing debt are very advanced," said the spokeswoman.

With debt that topped 4 billion euros in 2010, Prisa devised a complex debt restructuring deal in September last year that included asset sales and cash injections from U.S. fund Liberty and the Polancos. Liberty became the majority shareholder.

On Tuesday, Prisa published a letter to the Spanish stock exchange regulator from the vehicle for the shares of the Polancos, known as Timon, in which it committed to convert 75 million warrants of 2 euros a share into capital.

The deal means the Polanco family, which has about 18 percent of the group, is set to pay more than double the current market price.

When Liberty bought into Prisa, the latter's existing shareholders obtained the warrants to allow the Polancos to remain an influential force within the business.

In July, Prisa said the Polanco family -- which owns 170 million of the convertible warrants -- would inject more money into the company.

Prisa said in June it would be financing its debt and would raise 1 billion euros through asset sales and share issues.

Prisa's business spans radio and TV assets in Spain and Latin America, as well as Spain's best-selling newspaper El Pais.

The media group has also said it would cut its workforce by 18 percent, which has sparked protests among its employees.

(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by David Holmes)

($1=.7463 Euro) Keywords: PRISA/WARRANTS

