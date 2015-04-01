April 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons:
PERCENT CHANGE: Feb Jan Feb'15/14
Total Spending -0.1 -1.7 2.1
Private Spending 0.2 -1.1 1.8
Residential -0.2 0.2 -2.1
Lodging 5.5 -11.8 9.6
Office 2.7 -0.8 22.8
Commercial -2.4 -3.4 13.1
Transportation 0.4 -3.1 16.2
Manufacturing 6.8 1.7 38.7
Public Spending -0.8 -3.2 3.1
Educational 0.2 -4.8 -0.3
Highways/streets -0.2 -1.2 2.8
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Feb Jan Feb'14
Total Spending 967.2 967.9 947.1
Private Spending 698.2 696.9 686.2
Residential 349.9 350.5 357.3
Lodging 16.2 15.4 14.8
Office 40.9 39.8 33.3
Commercial 57.6 59.0 50.9
Transportation 12.8 12.8 11.1
Manufacturing 69.1 64.7 49.8
Public Spending 268.9 271.0 260.9
Educational 59.1 58.9 59.2
Highways/streets 82.8 83.0 80.6
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Jan
Total Spending -1.1
Private Spending -0.5
Public Spending -2.6
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. construction spending unchanged