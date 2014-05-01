May 1 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 -0.1
Wages/Salaries 0.6 0.3 0.4 -0.1
Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 -0.1
Personal Consumption 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.1
Durables 2.6 1.1 -0.6 -2.6
Nondurables 0.8 0.4 -0.9 0.7
Services 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.3
Saving Rate, pct 3.8 4.2 4.3 4.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Consumption 0.7 0.4 0.1 -0.1
Durables 2.7 1.3 -0.5 -2.2
Nondurables 0.9 0.4 -0.9 0.4
Services 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.1
Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.3 -0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.1861 0.0667 0.1104 0.1691
Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.1743 0.0835 0.1042 0.0817
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Mar Feb Jan Dec
PCE Price Index 1.1 0.9 1.2 1.2
Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.2
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.0 0.7 1.1 1.1
Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.2
Current Dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Income 14,496 14,418 14,364 14,310
Wages/Salaries 7,328 7,285 7,266 7,239
Disposable Income 12,789 12,721 12,674 12,624
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Manufacturing 765 758 757 757
Service Industries 4,892 4,860 4,850 4,828
Government 1,205 1,204 1,202 1,201
Proprietors' Income 1,379 1,370 1,365 1,353
Farm 108 105 103 100
Nonfarm 1,271 1,264 1,262 1,253
Personal Consumption 11,881 11,773 11,719 11,692
Durables 1,297 1,264 1,250 1,258
Nondurables 2,676 2,656 2,645 2,669
Services 7,908 7,854 7,823 7,765
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Mar Feb Jan Dec
Personal Consumption 10,979 10,901 10,857 10,844
Durables 1,390 1,354 1,337 1,344
Nondurables 2,383 2,363 2,353 2,374
Services 7,225 7,199 7,181 7,141
Disposable Income 11,819 11,778 11,742 11,709
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. March personal spending +0.6 pct
U.S. March core pce price index +0.2 pct