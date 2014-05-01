BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
May 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: March Feb March'14/13 Total Spending 0.2 -0.2 8.4 Private Spending 0.5 -0.2 12.5
Residential 0.8 unch 16.0
Lodging 0.8 3.4 30.4
Office 0.3 -3.3 13.5
Commercial -1.7 -0.8 9.3
Transportation 5.3 3.1 19.8
Manufacturing 0.6 -4.0 7.9 Public Spending -0.6 -0.1 -0.8
Educational -2.3 -0.4 -5.3
Highways/streets 0.5 0.2 8.5
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
March Feb March'13 Total Spending 942.5 940.8 869.2 Private Spending 679.6 676.3 604.0
Residential 369.8 367.0 318.7
Lodging 16.3 16.1 12.5
Office 34.0 33.9 30.0
Commercial 48.6 49.4 44.4
Transportation 13.4 12.7 11.2
Manufacturing 52.1 51.8 48.2 Public Spending 262.9 264.5 265.1
Educational 58.4 59.8 61.7
Highways/streets 84.0 83.6 77.4 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Feb Jan
Total Spending 0.1 -0.2
Private Spending 0.1 0.2
Public Spending 0.1 -1.3
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. March construction spending +0.5 pct
March 15 FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR JANET YELLEN HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE, WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday that it had ordered Nationstar Mortgage LLC to pay a $1.75 million civil penalty for failing to report accurate mortgage transaction data from 2012 through 2014.