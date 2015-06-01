June 1 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Income 0.4 unch 0.4 0.3
Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.6
Disposable Income 0.4 unch 0.4 0.2
Personal Consumption unch 0.5 0.1 -0.3
Durables -0.7 1.9 -1.0 0.2
Nondurables -0.5 0.9 0.1 -2.5
Services 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3
Saving Rate, pct 5.6 5.2 5.7 5.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Consumption unch 0.4 unch 0.1
Durables -0.8 2.1 -1.2 0.3
Nondurables -0.1 0.4 -0.3 -0.1
Services 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2
Disposable Income 0.3 -0.2 0.3 0.6
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
PCE Price Index unch 0.2 0.2 -0.5
0.0249 0.1586 0.1690 -0.4652
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 unch
0.1115 0.1339 0.1322 0.0453
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.6
Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.1 0.1 unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
PCE Price Index 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.2
Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.3
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.1 unch unch -0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Income 15,212 15,152 15,148 15,087
Wages/Salaries 7,719 7,702 7,692 7,671
Disposable Income 13,353 13,305 13,304 13,248
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Manufacturing 800 799 800 799
Service Industries 5,169 5,155 5,148 5,130
Government 1,240 1,238 1,237 1,234
Proprietors' Income 1,389 1,387 1,387 1,397
Farm 44 41 49 57
Nonfarm 1,345 1,345 1,338 1,340
Personal Consumption 12,159 12,162 12,096 12,081
Durables 1,327 1,336 1,311 1,325
Nondurables 2,602 2,614 2,592 2,590
Services 8,230 8,212 8,193 8,165
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Consumption 11,191 11,197 11,154 11,159
Durables 1,459 1,472 1,441 1,459
Nondurables 2,395 2,398 2,388 2,396
Services 7,365 7,357 7,350 7,332
Disposable Income 12,291 12,249 12,268 12,236
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. April personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. April core pce price index +0.2 pct