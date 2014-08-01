GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks subdued before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
Aug 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: June May June'14/13 Total Spending -1.8 0.8 5.5 Private Spending -1.0 0.4 9.2
Residential -0.3 -1.1 7.4
Lodging -3.8 0.3 18.7
Office 0.4 1.7 28.6
Commercial -1.3 2.6 11.0
Transportation -2.4 0.7 0.3
Manufacturing -0.1 0.8 8.9 Public Spending -4.0 1.6 -2.9
Educational -4.9 0.7 -6.4
Highways/streets -10.4 0.9 -8.5
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
June May June'13 Total Spending 950.2 967.8 900.3 Private Spending 685.5 692.0 627.6
Residential 355.9 357.0 331.3
Lodging 14.8 15.3 12.4
Office 36.6 36.4 28.4
Commercial 52.6 53.3 47.4
Transportation 11.4 11.7 11.4
Manufacturing 50.0 50.0 45.9 Public Spending 264.7 275.7 272.7
Educational 59.7 62.8 63.8
Highways/streets 75.3 84.0 82.2 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
May Apr
Total Spending 0.1 0.8
Private Spending -0.3 0.3
Public Spending 1.0 2.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. June construction spending +0.5 pct
* Ncr corporation announces pricing of a secondary offering of series a convertible preferred stock
CHICAGO, March 13 Illinois' state comptroller has suspended $27 million in payments for a computer technology initiative launched by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, according to a letter seen by Reuters, opening a new front in an ongoing feud over finances.