Sept 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons:
PERCENT CHANGE: July June July'15/14
Total Spending 0.7 0.7 13.7
Private Spending 1.3 0.1 16.9
Residential 1.1 0.9 15.6
Lodging -1.1 5.8 41.2
Office 0.5 1.1 29.4
Commercial -1.0 -4.1 4.9
Transportation 2.1 -0.4 17.8
Manufacturing 4.7 -0.5 73.1
Public Spending -1.0 2.2 6.1
Educational -3.0 2.4 2.6
Highways/streets -0.2 1.4 9.1
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
July June July'14
Total Spending 1083.4 1075.9 952.5
Private Spending 787.8 777.4 673.8
Residential 380.8 376.6 329.5
Lodging 21.8 22.0 15.4
Office 49.0 48.8 37.9
Commercial 63.0 63.6 60.0
Transportation 13.5 13.2 11.4
Manufacturing 93.4 89.2 53.9
Public Spending 295.6 298.5 278.7
Educational 66.4 68.4 64.7
Highways/streets 90.3 90.5 82.8
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
June May
Total Spending 0.1 1.8
Private Spending -0.5 1.7
Public Spending 1.6 2.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July construction spending +0.6 pct