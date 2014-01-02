Jan 2 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/28/13 339,000 357,250 N/A N/A

12/21/13 341,000-R 348,750-R 2,833,000 2.2

12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,931,000-R 2.2

12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000 2.2

11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000 2.1

11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000 2.1

11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000 2.1

11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 21 from 338,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 21 from 348,000

Continued Claims: Dec. 14 from 2,923,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 21, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Michigan 4,865

New York 3,284

Oregon 1,901

New Jersey 1,887

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 21, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -5,429

Illinois -3,509

Washington -1,930

Minnesota -1,627

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 443,513 DEC 28 WEEK FROM 417,638 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,860,902 DEC 21 WEEK FROM 2,992,674 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available