TREASURIES-Yields dip as traders neutralize bets ahead of Fed statement
* Traders square positions ahead of expected Wed. Fed rate hike
Jan 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Nov Oct Nov'13/12 Total Spending 1.0 0.9 5.9 Private Spending 2.2 unch 8.6
Residential 1.9 -0.4 16.6
Lodging 0.3 5.2 32.7
Office 4.6 0.7 11.5
Commercial 4.7 5.9 20.7
Transportation 4.7 1.8 18.3
Manufacturing 1.2 2.9 15.6 Public Spending -1.8 3.1 -0.2
Educational 1.1 7.1 unch
Highways/streets -0.4 -0.3 4.6
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Nov Oct Nov'12 Total Spending 934.4 925.1 882.7 Private Spending 659.4 644.9 607.2
Residential 345.5 339.2 296.4
Lodging 15.0 15.0 11.3
Office 32.5 31.1 29.1
Commercial 52.4 50.0 43.4
Transportation 13.5 12.9 11.4
Manufacturing 54.6 53.9 47.2 Public Spending 275.0 280.2 275.5
Educational 65.2 64.4 65.2
Highways/streets 82.0 82.4 78.5
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Oct Sept
Total Spending 0.8 -0.3
Private Spending -0.5 0.4
Public Spending 3.9 -1.9
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov construction spending: +0.6 pct
* Traders square positions ahead of expected Wed. Fed rate hike
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February as the cost of services such as hotel accommodation pushed higher and the year-on-year gain was the largest in nearly five years, pointing to steadily rising inflation pressures.
MOSCOW, March 14 President Vladimir Putin has approved a decree allowing some troops from Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia to be incorporated into the Russian army, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.