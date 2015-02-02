Feb 2 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Income 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.2
Wages/Salaries 0.1 0.6 0.3 0.2
Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.1
Personal Consumption -0.3 0.5 0.3 0.2
Durables -1.2 1.8 unch -0.9
Nondurables -1.3 -0.3 0.1 -0.1
Services 0.1 0.5 0.5 0.5
Saving Rate, pct 4.9 4.3 4.5 4.5
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Consumption -0.1 0.7 0.3 0.2
Durables -0.7 2.5 0.1 -0.8
Nondurables -0.1 0.7 0.5 unch
Services unch 0.3 0.3 0.4
Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
PCE Price Index -0.2 -0.2 unch 0.1
-0.2330 -0.1649 0.0275 0.0715
Core PCE Price Index unch unch 0.2 0.1
0.0092 0.0194 0.1501 0.1150
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.3 -0.2 unch 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index unch unch 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Dec Nov Oct Sep
PCE Price Index 0.7 1.2 1.4 1.4
Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.5 0.9 1.2 1.3
Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.3
Current Dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Income 14,972 14,931 14,884 14,826
Wages/Salaries 7,558 7,551 7,509 7,484
Disposable Income 13,190 13,155 13,120 13,074
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Manufacturing 786 789 784 780
Service Industries 5,043 5,035 5,003 4,986
Government 1,232 1,230 1,228 1,227
Proprietors' Income 1,410 1,398 1,401 1,382
Farm 66 61 57 52
Nonfarm 1,345 1,336 1,344 1,330
Personal Consumption 12,105 12,145 12,086 12,045
Durables 1,329 1,345 1,322 1,321
Nondurables 2,652 2,687 2,694 2,690
Services 8,124 8,113 8,071 8,033
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Dec Nov Oct Sep
Personal Consumption 11,132 11,143 11,070 11,035
Durables 1,463 1,473 1,437 1,435
Nondurables 2,399 2,401 2,385 2,373
Services 7,300 7,300 7,276 7,254
Disposable Income 12,130 12,069 12,017 11,978
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec. personal spending -0.2 pct
U.S. Dec. core pce price index unchanged