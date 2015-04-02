BRIEF-Moody's says Georgia's Ba3 rating balances high growth rates with a small economy and low GDP per capita
April 2 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/28/15 268,000 285,500 N/A N/A
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,325,000 1.7
03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8
03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8
02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000 1.8
02/21/15 308,000 294,750 2,405,000 1.8
02/14/15 285,000 284,500 2,369,000 1.8
02/07/15 302,000 288,500 2,402,000 1.8
NOTE: The department issued annual revisions to the weekly claims seasonal adjustment factors, resulting in changes to previously published data.
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.405 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 240,471 MARCH 28 WEEK FROM 248,032 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,561,743 MARCH 21 WEEK FROM 2,705,146 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the year.