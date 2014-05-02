May 2 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 288 203 192 222 197

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.3 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.3 34.3

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 41.0 41.1 40.8 40.8

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.31 24.31 24.30 24.29 24.31

Pct change 0.0 0.1 Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.4 33.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.50 20.47 20.47 20.49 20.49

Pct change 0.1 -0.1

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Total Private 273 202 192 201 188

Goods-Producing 53 29 25 48 40

Construction 32 17 19 24 18

Manufacturing 12 7 -1 20 19

Service-Providing 220 173 167 153 148

Wholesale Trade 15.7 4.4 7.1 14.7 14.5

Retail 34.5 24.8 21.3 -5.6 -1.9

Transp/warehousing 11.3 12.0 7.9 -4.9 -5.4

Information -3 -1 2 -11 -8

Financial activities 6 0 1 10 9

Professional/business 75 52 57 82 81

Temporary help svs 24.0 24.7 28.5 25.4 27.6

Leisure/hospitality 28 34 29 35 29

Government 15 1 0 21 9

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

April March Feb

Total Private (pct change) 0.3 0.7

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.4 0.6

Total Private (index) 100.4 100.1 99.4

Manufacturing (index) 88.8 89.2 88.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

April March Feb Workforce -806 503 264 Employed -73 476 42 Unemployed -733 27 223

April March Feb

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.3 12.7 12.6

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,452 3,739 3,849

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for April:

Nonfarm payrolls +210,000

Private payrolls: +210,000

Factory payrolls: +8,000

Jobless rate: 6.6 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.