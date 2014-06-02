June 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons:
PERCENT CHANGE: April March April'14/13
Total Spending 0.2 0.6 8.6
Private Spending unch 0.7 11.7
Residential 0.1 1.5 17.2
Lodging 1.8 -2.2 17.2
Office 3.1 unch 25.6
Commercial 0.6 -1.2 8.1
Transportation 2.8 3.7 12.2
Manufacturing -1.1 -0.8 7.3
Public Spending 0.8 0.3 1.2
Educational 3.0 -0.1 4.9
Highways/streets -1.1 0.3 4.9
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
April March April'13
Total Spending 953.5 951.6 878.4
Private Spending 686.5 686.8 614.6
Residential 378.5 378.3 323.0
Lodging 15.6 15.4 13.3
Office 36.0 34.9 28.7
Commercial 48.2 47.8 44.5
Transportation 12.8 12.5 11.4
Manufacturing 50.1 50.7 46.7
Public Spending 267.0 264.8 263.8
Educational 62.6 60.8 59.7
Highways/streets 81.3 82.2 77.5
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
March Feb
Total Spending 0.2 -0.2
Private Spending 0.5 -0.2
Public Spending -0.6 -0.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April construction spending +0.6 pct